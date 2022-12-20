 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Cold & cloudy Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

A cold day ahead starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens and cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle into the 20s this afternoon with a light wind from the north and cloudy skies. Tonight lows will drop into the teens/single digits with highs reaching the upper 20s and low 3…

A cold day ahead starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens and cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle into the 20s this afternoon with a light wind from the north and cloudy skies. Tonight lows will drop into the teens/single digits with highs reaching the upper 20s and low 30s tomorrow. Snow chances pick up Wednesday night into Thursday with wind chill values between -5 and -10. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

