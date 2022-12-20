A cold day ahead starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens and cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle into the 20s this afternoon with a light wind from the north and cloudy skies. Tonight lows will drop into the teens/single digits with highs reaching the upper 20s and low 30s tomorrow. Snow chances pick up Wednesday night into Thursday with wind chill values between -5 and -10. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Cold & cloudy Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
