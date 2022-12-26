 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold, cloudy & windy start to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

We're starting off the day with improved temperatures in the 20s. Flurries to light snow expected today. Things will start to cool down throughout the day with highs this afternoon staying in the teens with windchill values close to -3 with a strong wind from the northwest gusting up to 35 m…

We're starting off the day with improved temperatures in the 20s. Flurries to light snow expected today. Things will start to cool down throughout the day with highs this afternoon staying in the teens with wind chill values close to -3 with a strong wind from the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. Skies will gradually clear into the afternoon. Lows will drop to the single digits tonight under mostly clear skies. Sunny skies and highs in the 30s are on the way for Tuesday with gusty winds out of the south. Temperatures trend warmer Tuesday - Thursday, then remain slightly above normal through the weekend.

Recommended for you