Starting off the day with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will be a cold, cloudy, and windy day ahead with highs in the mid 30s and winds out of the west gusting up to 35 mph this afternoon. Cloudy skies continue into this evening with lows reaching the low 20s. An even colder day ahead for Friday with highs struggling to make it into the 30s. Sunshine returns for the weekend with highs in the 30s.
Cold, cloudy & windy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
