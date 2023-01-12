 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold end to the week

  • Updated
  • 0

Full weather forecast for Thursday, January 12th

A cold front has swept through overnight dropping temperatures into the 20s and wind chills in the teens to start off the day. We could see a few flurries through the morning although little accumulation is expected. This afternoon will be much colder and windy with highs in the 30s and winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. The cold will continue as we end the week tomorrow with highs in the 30s once again. Another warmup on the way for Saturday with highs in the 50s returning by Sunday.

Recommended for you