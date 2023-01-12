A cold front has swept through overnight dropping temperatures into the 20s and wind chills in the teens to start off the day. We could see a few flurries through the morning although little accumulation is expected. This afternoon will be much colder and windy with highs in the 30s and winds out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph. The cold will continue as we end the week tomorrow with highs in the 30s once again. Another warmup on the way for Saturday with highs in the 50s returning by Sunday.
Cold end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today