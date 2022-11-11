We're starting off the day with wind chills in the teens, only warming up to the 30s later in the afternoon. Sunny skies for today with breezy conditions, winds out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight lows will reach the teens under mostly clear skies. The cold temps and dry conditions continue into the weekend with highs in the 30s on Saturday, reaching the 40s Sunday into next week.
Cold end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
