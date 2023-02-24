 Skip to main content
Cold & sunny end to the week

Full Forecast 2/24

Starting off the day with dangerously cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, wind chill values in the sub-zero range. It will be a slow warmup through the day, eventually reaching the mid to low 30s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies for today with some sun coming through during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Warm weather returns for the weekend with 50s on the way for Saturday and Sunday.

