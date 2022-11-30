 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold & sunny Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Weather Segment for 11-30

 A very cold start to the day this morning waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s. Chilly conditions continue through the afternoon as well with highs struggling into the 30s under clear skies. Clouds increase over the evening hours with lows in the teens. Tomorrow will start a warming trend through Friday with highs reaching the 60s by the end of the week. Winds pick up on Friday ahead of a cold front hitting the area on Saturday dropping temperatures back into the 30s.

Recommended for you