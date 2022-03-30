Cold temperatures following Tuesday's storms

Breezy, cool conditions today after a cold front moved through the area last night along with severe storms. Tonight temperatures will be cooling down into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of light snow and freezing rain can not be ruled out late tonight into early Thursday morning as temperatures fall around freezing.
Cool temperatures will stick around on Thursday with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will try to warm up again on Friday into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Another chance for rain looks to push into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s through the weekend into next week.