Cold temperatures return

Starting the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s with big changes to come. A cold front will push through the area late morning, dropping temperatures into the 30s through the afternoon and evening. Slight chance for drizzle/freezing drizzle and/or non-accumulating snow across the area. It will be bitter cold night to follow as well with lows in the teens under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be a cold day with highs in the 30s and cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday.

