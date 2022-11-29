Starting the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s with big changes to come. A cold front will push through the area late morning, dropping temperatures into the 30s through the afternoon and evening. Slight chance for drizzle/freezing drizzle and/or non-accumulating snow across the area. It will be bitter cold night to follow as well with lows in the teens under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be a cold day with highs in the 30s and cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday.
Cold temperatures return
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
