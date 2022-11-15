Waking up to light snow across the area, moving out of the area throughout the morning. Only minor additional accumulations expected. Temperatures will only make it into the 30s this afternoon with clouds gradually clearing. Lows tonight will drop into the teens under clear skies. Much colder than normal temperatures will continue through the weekend, with the coldest day of the week being Friday.
Cold Tuesday ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
