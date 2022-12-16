 Skip to main content
Cold weekend forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values in the teens. This will stay consistent for the afternoon hour with the highest wind chill temperatures only in the teens and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cloudy skies continue today with a strong wind out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the teens under cloudy skies. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Slightly below normal temperatures are on the way for the next couple of days, then a significant cool down for next week. Monday brings the next potential for precipitation with the possibility to be our first chance at accumulating snow for this winter.

