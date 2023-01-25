Starting off the morning with snowfall in the area with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Could see some potential impacts to morning commute although less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Snow will clear out within the next few hours with temperatures staying close to 30s through the afternoon. Strong blustery winds out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until noon. Tonight lows will will drop into the teens. Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures return to the 40s for Friday and Saturday.
Cold, windy & cloudy today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
