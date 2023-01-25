 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold, windy & cloudy today

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast for Wednesday, January 25th

Starting off the morning with snowfall in the area with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Could see some potential impacts to morning commute although less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Snow will clear out within the next few hours with temperatures staying close to 30s through the afternoon. Strong blustery winds out of the northwest gusting up to 30 mph. Winter Weather Advisory still in effect until noon. Tonight lows will will drop into the teens. Sunshine returns for Thursday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures return to the 40s for Friday and Saturday.

Recommended for you