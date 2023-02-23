We're waking up to very chill conditions this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chill values close to 0. Strong winds will continue into the afternoon with sunny skies and highs struggling to make it into the 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens under partly cloudy skies. Cold temperatures continue into Friday with cloudy skies. Warm weather returns for the weekend with active weather late Sunday into Monday.
Cold & windy day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
