It was a beautiful day today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies. The good news is, very similar weather is also ahead for tomorrow. Tonight lows will be in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sunshine returns with highs in the low 80s with a light breeze from the north. The work week ahead looks to stay dry and mild.
Comfortable, mild weather continues into Sunday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today