It will be a cool and cloudy day ahead with temperatures in the upper 60s. As we head into this afternoon rain chances return, we can expect brief showers into the evening hours. Skies will clear heading into tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Clear skies continue as we warm back up into the 70s tomorrow afternoon.
Cool, cloudy day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today