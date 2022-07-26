Most of the rain has cleared out of the area now, giving us cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with a light wind from the east. Most of the rain chances have moved through but we can't rule out an isolated shower or two throughout the day. Overnight tonight lows will cool into the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with chances for thunderstorms late into Wednesday morning. The rest of the week looks to be cooler than average with off and on rain chances.
Cool, cloudy day ahead
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
