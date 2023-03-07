A chilly start to the day with cloudy skies and a strong wind out of the northeast. Highs will only reach the 40s this afternoon with overcast skies continuing. Rain chances return this evening and will continue through tonight into Wednesday with lows in the 30s. A rainy, cool, and cloudy forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with continued highs in the 40s.
Cool & cloudy day, rain chances return this evening
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today