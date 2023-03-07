 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool & cloudy day, rain chances return this evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/7

A chilly start to the day with cloudy skies and a strong wind out of the northeast. Highs will only reach the 40s this afternoon with overcast skies continuing. Rain chances return this evening and will continue through tonight into Wednesday with lows in the 30s. A rainy, cool, and cloudy forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with continued highs in the 40s. 

Recommended for you