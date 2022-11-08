Another cool and cloudy day ahead with highs in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain during the evening hours however most of the area should stay dry. Lows tonight will drop into the 50s with cloudy skies. Temperatures warm back up into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday just before temperatures drop into winter-like temperatures continuing into the weekend. Thunderstorm chances return Thursday with the arrival of a cold front.
Cool & cloudy Election Day forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
