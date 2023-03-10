 Skip to main content
Cool & cloudy Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/10

Cloudy skies continue this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Conditions will be dry today with highs in the 40s and a breeze out of the northwest. Overall a pretty mild day. For tonight lows will reach the 30s with cloudy skies. Rain and snow chances return Saturday, continuing through most of the day. No severe impact are expected. Rain expected through much of the daylight hours Saturday. Rain may mix with and change to snow along the Iowa/Missouri border leading to minor accumulations.

