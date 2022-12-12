Starting off the morning with fog in the area and temperatures in the 30s. Cloudy skies and gloomy conditions with a chance for some drizzle will continue once again today with highs reaching the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon with gusty winds out of the southeast. Rain chances return overnight with lows in the 30s. Tuesday morning fog will return to the area as well as rain chances that will last for most of the day with highs in the 50s and strong winds out of the southeast gusting up to 40 mph. Total rain accumulations estimated 0.75 to 1.25 inches.
Cool & cloudy start to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
