 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool & cloudy Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/2

Starting this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds will pick up for the afternoon with cloudy skies continuing with highs reaching the mid 40s. Overnight rain chances return to the area with lows dropping into the 30s. Rain will turn into snow over the course of the overnight hours with about less than an inch of snow accumulating. Snow will continue through the morning on Friday clearing into the afternoon. Warmer temperatures return for the afternoon.

Recommended for you