Cool & cloudy Thursday

  Updated
Full Forecast 3/23

We're starting off the day with mostly clear skies, temperatures in the 40s and a strong breeze out of the northwest. There's a slight chance for rain this morning although most of the area should stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with overcast skies and gloomy conditions lasting all day. More rain on the way tomorrow evening with highs in the 50s on Friday with cloudy skies. Saturday looks to stay dry with more rain on the way for Sunday heading into the work week.

