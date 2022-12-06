 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool & cloudy Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s …

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.

Recommended for you