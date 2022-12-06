Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Highs will reach the 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s under partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures warm up to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with continued cloudy skies. Next chance for rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.
Cool & cloudy Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
