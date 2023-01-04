 Skip to main content
Cool & cloudy Wednesday

Forecast for Wednesday, January 4th

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with cloudy skies. It looks like another cold and breezy day ahead with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s under cloudy skies. Breezy winds out of the west will continue today gusting up to 25 mph. Tonight lows will be back in the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns tomorrow with continued highs in the 30s. Next precipitation chances are on Saturday.

