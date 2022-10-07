Much cooler weather moving into the area today with highs only reaching the 50s under gradually clearing skies. Winds will be on the mild side out of the north. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Tonight we'll see the first freezing conditions of the season with frost expected for the area overnight tonight. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the weekend.
Cool end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
