...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Cool end to the week

Much cooler weather moving into the area today with highs only reaching the 50s under gradually clearing skies. Winds will be on the mild side out of the north. Tonight lows will drop into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Tonight we'll see the first freezing conditions of the season with frost expected for the area overnight tonight. Temperatures will gradually warm up throughout the weekend.

