Cool, rainy, & cloudy end to the week

Another cool and cloudy day ahead with highs in the 60s. Rain chances will continue off and on for the first half of the day. Tonight will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and lows around 50. Things will warm up big time for tomorrow with fog across the area in the morning, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Dry conditions prevail for the remainder of the forecast with generally comfortable and season temperatures.

