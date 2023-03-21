Starting off today with temperatures in the 40s and cloudy skies. Not much will change over the course of the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a chance of showers. Rain showers will mainly be towards the southern end of the viewing area and will be short-lived. Tonight will stay dry with lows staying in the 40s. Tomorrow off and on rain chances continue with highs in the 60s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Cool & rainy Tuesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
