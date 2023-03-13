 Skip to main content
Cool start to the week

  • Updated
Full Forecast 3/13

Starting off the day with chilly temperatures in the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Some sunshine on the way today with partly sunny skies, highs in the 30s and a breeze out of the northwest. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s and teens under mostly clear skies. Temperatures start to warm up as we move through the next few days, reaching the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances and cooler weather return late week into the weekend.

