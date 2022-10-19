 Skip to main content
Cool start with 50s this afternoon

We're starting off the morning with more potentially record breaking cold temperatures. Highs will reach the 50s for this afternoon however, with gradually increasing clouds throughout the day. Tonight lows will reach the 30s with clear skies and a calm wind. The warming trend continues into Thursday tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s. By the end of the week we will be in the 80s under sunny skies.

