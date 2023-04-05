Storms moved through last night bringing rain and much colder temperatures. We're beginning the day in the 30s, which is 50 degrees cooler than it was 12 hours ago! Highs will slowly make it into the 50s this afternoon with sunshine and a northwest wind gusting up to 35 mph. Overall today will be fairly mild and comfortable. Tonight clear skies continue with lows in the 20s. Highs reach the upper 50s on Thursday followed by a nice warmup into the weekend.
Cool & sunny today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
