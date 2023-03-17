A chilly St. Patrick's day forecast starting off the day with very cold temperatures, strong winds, and some ice on surfaces. Temperatures will struggle to make it into the 40s today with partly sunny skies and strong winds continuing out of the northwest. We're in for a frigid night as well with lows plummeting into the teens and partly cloudy skies. That will set us up for a cold weekend forecast with highs in the 30s for Saturday and 40s on the way for Sunday. Warmer weather and more rain chances return for next week.
Cool & windy St. Patrick's Day forecast
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
