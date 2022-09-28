 Skip to main content
Cooler, pleasant day ahead

Another pleasant day ahead although a bit cooler today with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Frost is possible this morning across northern Missouri. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s under mostly clear skies. The warming trend starts back up tomorrow with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by the weekend.

