 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler, pleasant day ahead

  • 0

Looks like a relatively nice day outside today with highs in the mid 80s, lower humidity, and a slight breeze, possibly the most comfortable day of the week. Tonight we will cool down into the 60s under mostly clear skies. We will gradually warm up throughout the next few days into the weekend. Dry conditions continue through the week.

Recommended for you