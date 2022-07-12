Looks like a relatively nice day outside today with highs in the mid 80s, lower humidity, and a slight breeze, possibly the most comfortable day of the week. Tonight we will cool down into the 60s under mostly clear skies. We will gradually warm up throughout the next few days into the weekend. Dry conditions continue through the week.
Cooler, pleasant day ahead
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
