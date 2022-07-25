 Skip to main content
Cooler, rainy day ahead

  Updated
Much cooler temperatures move in today with highs only reaching the low 70s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area within the next few hours with rain chances continuing through today into tonight. Chances for thunderstorms pick up for tonight with lows in the 60s. Rain chances continue into Tuesday and will also continue off and on through mid-week.

