Cooler weather and rain on the way

It was extremely hot outside today, the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 100 for parts of the area. Hot conditions are expected to continue into this evening with heat indices staying high through the night. Rain chances return tonight with lows in the upper 80s. The good news: much cooler weather on the way for Sunday along with rain chances. Highs will continue in the 70s and 80s through the work week with off and on rain chances.

