 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0

Today brings more pleasant weather with highs in the 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The area is under a fog advisory until 10 a.m. which will lead to reduced visibilities this morning. The fog will clear within the next few hours once the sun warms up the area. Tonight lows will reach the 60s under mostly clear skies. Dry and mild conditions continue through the week with a gradual warming trend through Friday.

Recommended for you