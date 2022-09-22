 Skip to main content
First day of fall forecast: 60s and cloudy

It's a cool start to the fall season today with highs in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for a passing shower or two but most of the area will stay dry with a light wind out of the northeast. Tonight lows will drop into the 50s with rain chances continuing. We can expect rain for most of the day tomorrow with highs in the low 60s and mostly cloudy skies. 

