We're starting off the day with dense fog and drizzle across the area with temperatures in the 40s. Conditions will cool down into the afternoon reaching temperatures in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies will continue with winds picking up out of the west. Lows will drop into the 20s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. An even colder day ahead for Wednesday with highs in the 30s and cloudy skies.
Foggy with temperatures dropping today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
