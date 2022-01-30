KQ2 Forecast: 50s on Monday

Today we saw above-average temperatures with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s with partly cloudy skies. Above-average temperatures carry into Monday with highs reaching the upper 50s with sunshine throughout the day.
Temperatures will stay above average on Tuesday before our next winter system moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We will see a chance for rain move into the area Tuesday night eventually transitioning to snow Wednesday. Temperatures will be much colder to end the work week.