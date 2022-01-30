 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

KQ2 Forecast: 50s on Monday

7-DAY FORECAST

Today we saw above-average temperatures with highs in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will drop into the 20s with partly cloudy skies. Above-average temperatures carry into Monday with highs reaching the upper 50s with sunshine throughout the day. 

Temperatures will stay above average on Tuesday before our next winter system moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We will see a chance for rain move into the area Tuesday night eventually transitioning to snow Wednesday.  Temperatures will be much colder to end the work week. 

