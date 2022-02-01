KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Buchanan, Dekalb, Daviess, and Grundy counties in Missouri and Atchison county in Kansas from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Platte, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties in Missouri from 9 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Thursday.
Today will be another above average day with high in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will turn breezy this afternoon from the north as a cold front approaches our area. Most of today will be dry, but isolated light showers will be possible tonight into the overnight hours. Precipitation will change over to snow overnight.
Snow showers will continue into the morning and afternoon hours on Wednesday as cold air surges into the area. Higher snowfall totals will remain to our south. Here in St. Joseph we look to pick up around 2-4 inches of snow. Areas north will see less than 2, and areas south of I-70 will likely see more than 4. Snow will taper off Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Travel will likely be difficult at times Wednesday evening through the morning hours Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the teens and 20s, and morning wind chills in the single digits and subzero.