Weather Forecast August 10, 2023

August 10, Tonight: slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday, August 11th, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night, chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday, August 12th, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday, August 13th, showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%.