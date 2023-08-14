 Skip to main content
Weather Forecast August 14, 2023

St. Joseph, MO; August 14, today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 and a northwest wind of 18 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 56 and a north-northwest wind of 15 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday, August 15, will be sunny with a high of 76 nd a north-northwest wind of 9 mph.

Tuesday night, will be mostly clear with a low of 57 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.

Wednesday, August 16, will be sunny with a high of 83 and a south wind of 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 67.

