Weather Forecast August 17, 2023

St. Joseph, MO; August 17, tonight will be clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday, August 18, will be sunny, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday night will be clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday, August 19th will be sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday August 20th will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 73.