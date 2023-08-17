 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Weather Forecast August 17, 2023

St. Joseph, MO; August 17, tonight will be clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday, August 18, will be sunny, with a high near 83. Light east wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
 
Friday night will be clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
 
Saturday, August 19th will be sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
 
Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
 
Sunday August 20th will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
 
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 73.

