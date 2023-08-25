Weather Forecast August 25, 2023

August 25, Today will have a slight chance for storms after 4 pm. It will be sunny and hot with a high of 98 and a heat index value of 106. A south-southwest wind at 9 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight will have a chance for storms after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 72 and a north-northeast wind of 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent and new rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch.
August 26, Saturday will have a chance for showers before 1 pm, it will be partly sunny with a high of 82 and a north-northeast wind of 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night will have a chance for storms after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 64 and a north-northeast wind of 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
August 27, Sunday will have a chance for storms before 10 am and around 1 pm. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 81 and a northeast wind of 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 61.