...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Forecast August 25, 2023

August 25, Today will have a slight chance for storms after 4 pm. It will be sunny and hot with a high of 98 and a heat index value of 106. A south-southwest wind at 9 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent. 

Tonight will have a chance for storms after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 72 and a north-northeast wind of 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent and new rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch. 

August 26, Saturday will have a chance for showers before 1 pm, it will be partly sunny with a high of 82 and a north-northeast wind of 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. 

Saturday night will have a chance for storms after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 64 and a north-northeast wind of 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent. 

August 27, Sunday will have a chance for storms before 10 am and around 1 pm. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 81 and a northeast wind of 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 61. 

