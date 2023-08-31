Weather Forecast August 31st, 2023

Thursday, August 31st, today will be sunny with a high of 84 and a southeast wind of 9 mph.
Thursday night will be clear with a low of 57 and a southeast wind of 10 mph.
Friday, September 1st, today will be sunny with a high of 88 and a south wind of 10 mph.
Friday night will be clear with a low of 60 and a south-southeast wind of 9 mph.
Saturday, September 2nd, today will be sunny with a high of 92 and a south wind of 10 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 64.
Sunday, September 3rd, today will be sunny with a high of 93.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 70.