Weather Forecast August 31st, 2023

Thursday, August 31st, today will be sunny with a high of 84 and a southeast wind of 9 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with a low of 57 and a southeast wind of 10 mph.

Friday, September 1st, today will be sunny with a high of 88 and a south wind of 10 mph.

Friday night will be clear with a low of 60 and a south-southeast wind of 9 mph.

Saturday, September 2nd, today will be sunny with a high of 92 and a south wind of 10 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 64.

Sunday, September 3rd, today will be sunny with a high of 93.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low of 70.

