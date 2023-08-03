 Skip to main content
Weather Forecast August 3rd, 2023

Thursday, August 3rd

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 83 and a northeast wind of 8 mph. There is a chance for storms and a chance of precipitation at 20%. 

Tonight, will have a chance for showers after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 72 and an east-northeast wind of 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30% and new rainfall will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. 

Friday, August 4th

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 85 and an east-southeast wind of 8mph. There is a chance for storms after 1 pm and chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Tonight, there will be a chance for storms after 1 am. It will be partly cloudy with a low of 69 and an east wind of 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Saturday August 5th

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 88, an east wind of 9 mph and a chance for storms. Chance of precipitation will be 50%. 

Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a low of 67. Chance of precipitation is 50% and there is a chance for storms. 

Sunday August 6th

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 80, chance for storms, and a chance for precipitation at 40%. 

Tonight, will be breezy and partly cloudy with a low of 62. 

