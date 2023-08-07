Weather Forecast August 7, 2023

August 7, Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 64 and a northwest wind of 6 mph.
August 8, Today will be partly sunny with a high of 83 and a south wind of 6 mph. There is a chance for storms before 1 pm and chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a low of 66 and a east-southeast wind of 8 mph. There is a chance for storms after 1 am and chance of precipitation is 520 percent.
August 9, Today will have a chance for storms before and after 1 pm. The high will be 78 with an east-southeast wind of 9 mph and chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tonight, will be mostly clear with a low of 63 and a north wind of 7 mph.