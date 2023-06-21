Weather Forecast June 21

Tonight: Clear. Milder. A light breeze. Low 67.
Thursday morning: Sunny. 70s.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 90.
Thursday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 80s.
The weather remains generally sunny through the end of the work week, with a noticeable increase in humidity starting Friday. Severe thunderstorms look possible Saturday as a cold front moves in.
Seasonably warm temperatures continue, with clear skies tonight and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny on Thursday with little change in the weather. Highs near 90. The winds pick up slightly on Friday, with highs once again near 90. Turning breezy and much more humid on Saturday, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could be severe, producing strong winds and hail. Highs in the low 90s.
Turning less humid, breezy and more comfortable on Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. The weather remains sunny with highs in the low 90s early next week.