Weather Forecast June 22

Tonight: Clear. Low 66.
Friday morning: Sunny. 70s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 91.
Friday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 80s.
Another warm, sunny day tomorrow before scattered strong to severe thunderstorms arrive on Saturday. For tonight, expect clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Friday and very warm, with highs near 90. A south wind brings a noticeable increase in humidity Saturday morning.
A cold front is expected to produce showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. A few of these storms could be severe, producing damaging winds, hail, and the potential of a tornado. Turning less humid and breezy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Sunny weather continues next week, with a gradual rise in temperature expected. Highs could top the upper 90s by next Thursday.