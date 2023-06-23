Weather Forecast June 23

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Some could be severe, producing strong wind. Low 70.
Saturday: A few scattered storms, especially in the morning. Breezy, humid. High 95.
Saturday night: Clearing out. Low 66.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Cooler. High 87.
A cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Saturday. A few thunderstorms could be severe, producing damaging wind. Mild tonight, with lows near 70. A muggy and hot day tomorrow, with sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. Turning breezy in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler on Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.
The weather next week looks sunny and seasonable, with highs in the upper 80s on Monday and low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Turning hot on Thursday, with highs in the upper 90s. The next chance of rain looks to be Friday, with the chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.